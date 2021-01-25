Advertisement

Minnesota shifts communication vaccination signup to lottery

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz on Monday announced changes in the sign-up process for a community vaccine program after heavy demand last week crashed a website and angered many people who could not get through.

State officials have shifted from a first-come, first-served system to a lottery, widening the registration window to 24 hours for Minnesotans over 65 to pre-register to be randomly chosen for an appointment.

The state will also hold a mass vaccination event for teachers, school staff and child care workers in the metro area at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

