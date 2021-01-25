Noem introduces bill banning abortions based on Down syndrome diagnosis

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem has introduced legislation that would ban abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis in South Dakota.

Noem introduced the bill in the South Dakota legislature on Monday, according to a press release from her office.

“I look forward to the day when the Supreme Court recognizes that all preborn children inherently possess this right to life, too,” Noem said in the release. “Until that time comes, I am asking the South Dakota legislature to pass a law that bans the abortion of a preborn child, just because that child is diagnosed with Down syndrome.”

The governor’s release cited a study published Obstetrics & Gynaecology in 2012 that found two out of every three Down syndrome pregnancies in the U.S. end in an abortion.

While South Dakota law restricts how late into a pregnancy an abortion can be conducted, doctors can test for Down syndrome prior to that point. State law prohibits abortions after 13 weeks; the Mayo Clinic reports Down syndrome screenings can be performed as early as 10 weeks.

