Advertisement

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman announces he won’t run for re-election

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.
Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.(WTAP)
By Natalie Grim
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced in a press release Monday that he will not seek another term in office.

The Ohio Republican cited the “partisan gridlock” in Washington as one reason he will not pursue a third term.

“I don’t think any Senate office has been more successful in getting things done, but honestly, it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision,” The statement reads.

Portman’s statement outlines his career accomplishments as well as his hopes for the rest of his current term, including the next COVID-19 relief package.

Portman’s Senate career began in 2010. Prior to his time in the Senate, he served in the House of Representatives and in the executive branch under President George W. Bush.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Uncertainty causes changes in the gun industry.
Uncertainty causes changes in the gun industry
New CDC Travel rules
New CDC requirements for air travel start on the 26th
COVID-19 vaccine
Avera Medical Minute: Recipients share their experiences after receiving second COVID-19 vaccine dose
Sioux Falls Hosts Wild West Wrestling Championship
Sioux Falls Arena hosts Wild West Wrestling Championship

Latest News

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
SD State Senate Committee takes up online voter registration
A rendering of a proposed replacement for the livestock complex at the South Dakota state...
Governor Noem introduces legislation for new Dakota Events Complex
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
Video: Gov. Kristi Noem, state lawmakers discuss legislative priorities
The South Dakota National Guard and the South Dakota State Troopers both had increasing...
Dakota News Now - South Dakota Capitol Security on Inauguration Day
Harris’ historic day offers hope for the future of female leaders.
Harris’ historic day offers hope for the future of female leaders