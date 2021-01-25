Advertisement

Remaining Cooler and Cloudy

Warm Up Later in the Week
Dakota News Now Surface Map 1-24-20, Monday at 10 a.m.
Dakota News Now Surface Map 1-24-20, Monday at 10 a.m.
By Tyler Roney
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re just on the fringe of some heavy snowfall that’s moving into the Midwest and we’re missing out on that over much of the Dakota News Now viewing area. Portions of northern Nebraska and northwestern Iowa will see some light snow, but all the main travel problems will be around Omaha to Des Moines.

Cloud cover and cooler temperatures will stick around for the day tomorrow. Highs will only be in the teens and 20′s. Sunshine will gradually make a return by the middle of the week as quiet weather conditions stick around throughout much of this week. Highs will be in the 20′s east and 30′s west by Thursday and then by Friday we’ll even see some highs in the 40′s in western South Dakota and go back above freezing to the east.

This weekend, we’re tracking some light snowfall on Saturday and that will be our only chance of snowfall over these next several days. Mild temperatures will continue through the weekend, but some cooler air will make a return by the end of next week once again.

