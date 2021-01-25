Sioux 52 looking for more mentors in 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux 52 Mentoring Initiative is ramping up recruiting measures to connect more mentors with mentees in 2021.

January marks the one-year anniversary of the initiative, and the goal is to recruit 5,200 mentors by the year 2026.

January is National Mentoring Month and Mayor Paul TenHaken is calling on businesses to make mentoring more of a priority.

One-year ago Sioux 52 set out to help guide those in need of mentorship in the Sioux Empire, however the need is even more clear during these uncertain times.

“The past year has really highlighted the need for mentors in our community, and the fact that most schools aren’t allowing those mentorship relationships to happen in-person has almost poured a little gasoline on the need for mentors,” TenHaken said.

In 2020, over 250 individuals signed on to be mentors for those at organizations like Lutheran Services and the Boys and Girls Club. One mentor says his short time a week with his mentee benefits both of them.

“I think if you could invest that hour in the community, you’re going to find that it’s rewarding but it also makes a different in the lives of another person,” said mentor Bob Thimjon.

In 2021, TenHaken is now calling on employers in the Sioux Falls area to make mentoring and volunteering easier for employees.

“Businesses we need you to be supportive of mentoring with your employees, allow them time off to go mentor and be supportive in the community. For instance, the City of Sioux Falls we implemented a VTO policy, Volunteer Time Off,” TenHaken added.

The City of Sioux Falls is working with The Rotary Club of Downtown Sioux Falls, where on Monday they will hold a Sioux 52 Initiative Summit to recruit more mentors. This push for more community involvement all driven by impacting the next generation.

“How can you invest in someone today so that a year from now, two years from now, five years from now you’ve made a different in their life and maybe altered their trajectory of the path that he or she was on,” said TenHaken.

More information can be found at Sioux52.org.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.