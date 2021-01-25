Sioux Empire Livestock Show returns Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A large winter livestock show is set to return to Sioux Falls this week.

The Sioux Empire Livestock Show begins Tuesday and runs through Jan. 30 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Organizers say the show promoted agriculture through an authentic experience that educations and entertains the community. It features six purebred cattle shows and sales, with a $12,000 purse.

Find a full schedule of events here.

