Advertisement

South Dakota lawmakers begin to look at rules for new marijuana amendments

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (WXAN) - Lawmakers in Pierre are starting to look at writing rules for South Dakota’s new marijuana amendments that were passed in November. Rep. Ryan Cwach of Yankton told WXAN, there are still many questions around the amendment. Rep. Cwach is a member of the Judiciary Committee.

“One of the questions I need to research myself quite honestly is what authority the legislature has under the constitutional amendment. As I read it, the actual regulatory framework is largely set by the department itself and not by the legislature,” he said.

He said lawmakers could come up with some rules though.

“So I expect we’ll have legislation that prohibits anyone under 21 from purchasing marijuana, which was also in the constitutional amendment, and I think we’ll probably have some legislation dealing with how municipalities are supposed to structure or regulate the use and sales, and possession of marijuana,” Rep. Cwach said.

The legislature could look at giving oversight to state agencies as well.

“We’ll see how detailed those bills get or if we just provide more of a framework for those entities to utilize in constructing their own environment,” he said.

Voters approved a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational use of marijuana and an initiative allowing medical uses. The amendment is currently in a legal challenge.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Uncertainty causes changes in the gun industry.
Uncertainty causes changes in the gun industry
New CDC Travel rules
New CDC requirements for air travel start on the 26th
Fall to RC Central 62-59 on 1-23-21
Roosevelt Stunned By Another Wild Buzzer Beater
Sioux Falls Hosts Wild West Wrestling Championship
Sioux Falls Arena hosts Wild West Wrestling Championship

Latest News

Charles the Black Bear
Dine-to-Donate event helps raise funds for Charles the Black Bear
The Barrel House hosting Dine-to-Donate event to help raise funds for the Great Plains Zoo
The Barrel House hosting Dine-to-Donate event to help raise funds for the Great Plains Zoo
The Barrel House hosting Dine-to-Donate event to help raise funds for the Great Plains Zoo
The Barrel House hosting Dine-to-Donate event to help raise funds for the Great Plains Zoo - AM show
(Source: Gray DC)
Count of unsheltered homeless canceled in South Dakota