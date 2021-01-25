South Dakota lawmakers begin to look at rules for new marijuana amendments

YANKTON, S.D. (WXAN) - Lawmakers in Pierre are starting to look at writing rules for South Dakota’s new marijuana amendments that were passed in November. Rep. Ryan Cwach of Yankton told WXAN, there are still many questions around the amendment. Rep. Cwach is a member of the Judiciary Committee.

“One of the questions I need to research myself quite honestly is what authority the legislature has under the constitutional amendment. As I read it, the actual regulatory framework is largely set by the department itself and not by the legislature,” he said.

He said lawmakers could come up with some rules though.

“So I expect we’ll have legislation that prohibits anyone under 21 from purchasing marijuana, which was also in the constitutional amendment, and I think we’ll probably have some legislation dealing with how municipalities are supposed to structure or regulate the use and sales, and possession of marijuana,” Rep. Cwach said.

The legislature could look at giving oversight to state agencies as well.

“We’ll see how detailed those bills get or if we just provide more of a framework for those entities to utilize in constructing their own environment,” he said.

Voters approved a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational use of marijuana and an initiative allowing medical uses. The amendment is currently in a legal challenge.

