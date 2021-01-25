Advertisement

Sports betting sees increase during NFL Playoffs

Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The return of sports has brought with it an increase in the number of people wagering on the games.

Sports betting became legal in Iowa back in August of 2019, and a large portion of sports went on hiatus in March of 2020. This created problems for Betfred Sportsbook within Grandfalls Casino, in Larchwood Iowa.

“March madness didn’t occur and covid hit, it definitely slowed,” said Sharon Haselhoff the general manager of Grand Falls.

Haselhoff said things quickly turned around in the fall when both the NFL and college football returned. Playoff football also had a major impact.

“During the playoff season we had our largest weekend retail wise here at the sportsbook,” said Haselhoff.

In November South Dakotans voted to legalize sports betting in Deadwood, but there remains a long process before that will take effect.

“This is the first step to get the legislature to pass it, the governor to sign. Then the next step will be the deadwood commission on gaming to propagate their rules and regulations. Which once they do then it goes back to the legislative interim rules committee for approval. Then that process can begin for us to begin the implementation,” said Mike Rodman, the executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association.

Rodman also said he believes that South Dakotans could see legal sports betting across the whole state within a few years.

