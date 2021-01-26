Advertisement

14-year-old girl shot in leg at Sioux Falls apartment

(KSFY)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police are investigating after they say a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg on Monday.

Police say the girl was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. According to police, the shooting took place inside an apartment in the 600 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.

Police questioned the victim but say she gave very limited information. Police believe the 14-year-old knew the person who fired the gun and that it was accidental in nature.

Police are continuing the investigation and have yet to identify everyone involved.

