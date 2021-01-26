Advertisement

202 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Tuesday

A drive-thru coroanvirus testing location in western South Dakota.
A drive-thru coroanvirus testing location in western South Dakota.(ksfy)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported 202 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the state saw a rebound in the number of tests processed.

The new cases bring’s South Dakota’s total coronavirus case count to 107,380. However, active cases continued a downward trend, falling 250 to 3,428.

Tuesday’s increase in cases comes one day after the state reported its smallest one-day increase in cases since July. The Department of Health reported a large increase in the number of tests processed Tuesday - 2,837 - over three times the total processed Monday.

The state’s death total due to the disease remained unchanged at 1,705.

Current hospitalizations fell by nine to 152. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 5.5% of the state’s hospital beds and 16.8% of the state’s ICU beds, while 42.3% of hospital beds and 47.5% of ICU beds are still available.

A total of 59,360 South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 231 from Monday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Christopher, who graduated from Roosevelt in 2016 and went on to play for DWU, passed...
Roosevelt HS, Dakota Wesleyan coaches remember ‘positive’ player
The Sioux Falls community is rallying support for a local second-grade teacher and her family....
Sioux Falls schools sponsor blood drives in honor of Baby Lucas
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Sioux Falls Police Department
Man arrested after stabbing at Sioux Falls apartment
COVID-19 vaccine
Avera Medical Minute: Recipients share their experiences after receiving second COVID-19 vaccine dose

Latest News

A pedestrian steps in tire tracks while crossing the street during a winter storm in downtown...
Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel
68th Annual Sioux Empire Livestock Show
68th Annual Sioux Empire Livestock Show kicks off
Livestock Show - 6 am segment
Livestock Show - 6 am segment
There is hope we'll see more concerts and live music in 2021.
Return of concerts, live music