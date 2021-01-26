202 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported 202 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the state saw a rebound in the number of tests processed.

The new cases bring’s South Dakota’s total coronavirus case count to 107,380. However, active cases continued a downward trend, falling 250 to 3,428.

Tuesday’s increase in cases comes one day after the state reported its smallest one-day increase in cases since July. The Department of Health reported a large increase in the number of tests processed Tuesday - 2,837 - over three times the total processed Monday.

The state’s death total due to the disease remained unchanged at 1,705.

Current hospitalizations fell by nine to 152. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 5.5% of the state’s hospital beds and 16.8% of the state’s ICU beds, while 42.3% of hospital beds and 47.5% of ICU beds are still available.

A total of 59,360 South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 231 from Monday.

