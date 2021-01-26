Advertisement

4A SF Christian and 5B Ethan girls both victorious Monday night in hoops

Chargers edge #2A West Central and Rustlers roll
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a great game at the SF Christian gym Monday night that went back and forth between two of the top 4 Class “A” teams. Lexi Unruh poured in 28 for 4th-ranked SF Christian and Cassidy Siemonsma had 25 points for #2A West Central. Both teams came into the game with a 10-1 record so something had to give. And the difference at the end was a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left my Maddy DeJong for a thrilling 60-57 win for the Chargers.

In Canistota, Tom Young’s Ethan Rustlers improved to 9-2 with a convincing 58-39 win over the hawks.

