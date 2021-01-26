68th Annual Sioux Empire Livestock Show kicks off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Each year, the Sioux Empire Livestock Show brings in millions of dollars for the city of Sioux Falls. Like many events, this year’s show was in jeopardy.

“It was something that was discussed in-depth,” Sioux Empire Livestock Show Manager Holly Radar said.

But, by extending the show’s dates and pushing mitigation efforts it is able to go on as planned.

“With a lot of national shows canceling this year, we felt that if we put in the right measures, it made sense to have it this year,” Radar said. “I’m so excited we get to have the 68th annual this year, it’s such a tradition in this region.”

Doubling as Agribusiness Director with the Greater Sioux Falls Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, Radar says families invested in the industry who haven’t been able to compete are now making their way to South Dakota.

“We’re so blessed to have the opportunity to host a lot of families from all over the nation here in Sioux Falls this week,” Radar said. “I hope this becomes a tradition for families that have never been here before.”

As for the kids participating, this may be their first time back in the ring in months.

“We’re taking the precautions and we’re making sure that these kids still get the opportunity to come out and show their animals, and to still promote Ag,” Chamber Agribusiness Division Chair Jo Beal said.

Just for competing, kids get a chance to win prizes and apply for scholarships. Those with the best animals are awarded the opportunity to present them at the Mayor’s Round-up & Sale of Champions on Friday, January 29th.

“All businesses, people from the community, anybody can come in and they get to bid on these animals,” Beal said. “We raise anywhere from $2,000 on up to $12,000, and that all goes to the kids, that is not money we keep at the Chamber, that is all money that goes to the kids.”

The 68th Sioux Empire Livestock Show runs through January 30th and is free to the public.

Find a full schedule of events here.

