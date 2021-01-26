Athlete of the Week Kam Van Batavia has big goals for Luverne girls hockey team

LUVERNE, MN (Dakota News Now) -With time, practice, and a little property damage, Kam Van Batavia has honed her shooting skill.

“All summer I work on shooting, stick handling, everything that goes with it. I’ve hit the garage door a few times,” says Luverne Sophomore Kam Van Batavia.

It’s a form that might look familiar to those who saw her father play for Luverne decades earlier, along with a passion for the game that got passed down.“I’ve loved it ever since. There’s just this little spark that makes me want to keep playing. And I love the teammates, they’re definitely one of the reasons I love the game,” Van Batavia says.

By the time she was in seventh grade Kam was already playing with the pee wee boys teams. “I definitely thinks it’s awesome! It definitely brings a different game out,” Van Batavia says.

When coaches decided it was time to bring her up to varsity at Luverne High School. “Just the hockey sense, the way she can skate, the way she can get her head up and move the puck and find open space on the ice,” Luverne Head Coach Tony Sandbulte says. “Yeah it’s definitely different coming from playing pee wees with boys to playing with girls that are like four years older than me. It was fun,” Kam says.

And she’s been finding the back of the net ever since. Now a sophomore, Van Batavia has already scored 102 career goals, putting her on college recruiting radars and giving her a chance to possibly chase Natalie Domagala’s program record of 272. “She brings excitement. She brings her energy every day. She puts her work in. I know her off season she shoots pucks every day and it’s paying off,” Sandbulte says. “Yeah it’s (chasing the program record) is definitely something I look forward to but I can’t score without my teammates so I definitely want to make it to the state tournament these next years with my team and make more memories.” Van Batavia says.

Patience and diligence seem to have a way of working out for Kam.

In Luverne, Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

