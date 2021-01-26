Expansion on the way for Marshall County Healthcare Center Avera

BRITTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crews are in the demolitions stage of expanding and renovation the Marshall County Healthcare Center Avera in Britton, working on a project that leadership members say is necessary even during a pandemic.

The $4 million project will add onto the existing building, as well as renovate the older part of the healthcare center which CEO Nick Fosness said has served northeastern South Dakota since the 1960′s.

“Geographically speaking where we’re located is of the utmost importance. We serve an hour radius around this corner of the state.” Fosness said.

Fosness said the center has needed an upgrade for a number of years, and said the expansion and renovations will modernize the facility, allowing for better care and space for more equipment.

“Just having spacious rooms where we can move a portable X-ray machine into the room and fit it. We can also safely distance our nursing staff, our medical providers with the patients.”

The ongoing construction and pandemic have also led to new methods the center has used to work with patients, renting out space for non-sick patients to receive care in town. Fosness said it’s not only a way to help keep patients and staff safe from getting sick, but it also allows resources to be separated more efficiently and said it’s a process that may stick around after construction and the pandemic are over.

“The importance of separating sick and well... means so much right now in healthcare. We believe that consumers are making safe choices for their families who receive care, and separating sick from well spaces is the way of the future.”

But right now, staff and crews are focused on dealing with the pandemic while working through growing pains, something Fosness said shows that rural health is still a major point of importance in the area.

“It’s inconvenient. You can see that with the construction behind us going on in January. However, it’s important. And that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing.”

