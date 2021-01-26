Advertisement

LGBTQ advocates protest house bill in South Dakota legislature

Credit: South Dakota Broadcasters Association
Credit: South Dakota Broadcasters Association(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - About a dozen protesters assembled peacefully outside the South Dakota state capitol Tuesday morning as House Bill 1076 was first read in the House Health and Human Services Committee.

This bill is being introduced by Representative Fred Deutsch. It requires “birth certificates reflect biological sex.”

Members of the South Dakota LGBTQ community say it discriminates against transgender people living in the state.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss will have much more on House Bill 1076 Tuesday evening on Dakota News Now from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

