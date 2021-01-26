Advertisement

Local boy’s Make-A-Wish shopping spree of a lifetime

Published: Jan. 26, 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An eight-year-old cancer survivor went on the shopping spree of a lifetime on Friday.

Young Marco made the most of his Make-A-Wish day by taking a limo to GameStop, Walmart, and Pizza Ranch before going to Hobby Lobby for his final stop of the day.

All four stops were places he loves to go and he was able to get games, food, gadgets, and finally some arts and crafts.

One of the things Marco was most excited about was getting craft stuff from Hobby Lobby.

He says he fell in love with the arts and crafts options that he had access to at Sanford Children’s Hospital during his treatments.

Now, he’s trying to make his own crafts so he can sell them to raise money for the castle!

