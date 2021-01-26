Advertisement

Minnesota case marks 1st detection of Brazil variant in US

A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).(Source: CDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Officials say a new Brazilian variant of the coronavirus has made its first known appearance in the United States in a person who recently traveled from Brazil to Minnesota.

State health officials announced Monday that the Brazil P.1 variant was found in a specimen from a Minnesota resident who had recently been to Brazil.

The patient lives in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and became ill during the first week of January.

Viruses are constantly mutating, and new versions – called variants – often emerge.

Health officials are also worried about variants that were first reported in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

