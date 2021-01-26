Mostly Cloudy and Cold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will stay mostly cloudy here as we head through the rest of our Tuesday. It will be another cold one out there. Highs will range from the single digits and low teens to the north to the low 20s in the south. The wind shouldn’t be too bad today, either.

The cold weather will stick around for Wednesday, but we should see some more sunshine across the region. Highs for most will be in the 20s. Temps will warm up slowly for Thursday and Friday. By the end of the week, we’re talking highs in the 30s and 40s, but we’ll bring in some more cloud cover.

Over the weekend, we have a chance of some light snow on Saturday with highs in the mid 30s. Any snow should clear out by Sunday and we’ll drop into the low 30s. It looks like we should stay in the low 30s early next week before we warm up by the middle of next week.

