Pat Jolley wins 400th game as Canistota boys basketball coach

A happy night for Jolley in Canistota
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANSTOTA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When Pat Jolley sent his lifetime record in for the state basketball program last spring he realized it was an impressive number...390 victories. His Hawks won for the 9th time this year on Saturday night over White River so Monday night they had a chance to make history for their head coach and they responded with a 54-46 victory over Ethan. And for Jolley, it was a win that made him think back to the good times and the struggles all of which he would never trade in for a different profession.

The 64-year-old has loved his time as a teacher and coach and appreciates what this win meant as a milestone. “You know I’ve coached a long time so I know what a 5-15 season feels like and I know what it feels like to win 20 games and go to the state tournament. So you’ve got to work hard every year and you have a different group of kids every year and new challenges, but its very satisfying,” says Jolley. His 4th-ranked Hawks are now 10-1 after the big win Monday night on a floor that will be replaced by a brand new gymnasium next winter.

