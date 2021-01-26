Sanford Health holding vaccination events in Salem

SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health announced Monday COVID-19 vaccine events in rural South Dakota will start Wednesday.

Staff will begin vaccinating people 80 and over who live in McCook and Miner Counties. Four events will be held over the next couple of months at the Salem Armory from 11:30 AM until 5:30 PM. The first is Wednesday and the others will be on February 10th, 24th, and March 10th.

Sanford is going along with the South Dakota Department of Health’s guidelines for distribution of the vaccine and continuing with group 1D.

If people want to be added to a waitlist for a vaccine appointment, they can fill out a form here. Sanford will contact people who meet the qualifications to schedule an appointment.

