SD Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony rescheduled

The induction ceremony in 2021 has been moved to September because of the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association announced Tuesday the induction ceremony is moving from April to September. The event will now be September 24th and 25th at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. The event was moved because of the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

Tickets will go on sale Sunday, February 14th for it. If people haven’t received a refund for their tickets purchased for the April event, they can be used for the September event. Nine bands and almost a dozen Rock and Roll supporters will be inducted this year into the Hall of Fame. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Chris Gage and Gordy Zens.

