Sioux Falls police investigating after girl hospitalized with gunshot wound

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after a 14-year-old girl turned up at a Sioux Falls hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The girl was shot and injured at an apartment on N. Cliff Avenue near E. 6th Street Monday, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens. Two friends took her to the hospital, and she is expected be okay.

Clemens said the girl, as well as the friends who dropped her off, have provided police with few details about the shooting. The girl told investigators the shot was accidental, and implied that she knew the person who shot her.

No arrests have been made in the case. Police are still working to identify who was in the apartment at the time, as well as what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.