South Dakota panel advances heavily amended abortion bill

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (South Dakota Broadcasters Association) - A legislative committee has advanced a bill to ‘maintain the life of any child born alive’ in South Dakota.

The House Health and Human Service committee passed a heavily amended HB 1051 Tuesday morning, but not before some of the strongest testimony so far this session, the South Dakota Broadcasters Association reports.

The bill appeared to be sailing through committee after Mark Miller, General Counsel to Governor Kristi Noem, spoke in support of the bill.

Florence Rep. Fred Deutsch, the bills prime sponsor, appeared to have no opposition until the State Medical Association took the floor.

Lobbyist and former lawmaker Dean Krogman let loose on the bill and railed against the committee for even considering a ‘do pass’ motion without input from medical providers.

Absent from testimony this morning were officials from the State Department of Health or anyone from the medical community.

Krogman said he hadn’t seen the new language in the bill until Monday evening and noted no one from the State Department of Health or the State Medical Association was involved in drafting the bill.

“This bill is about getting a card that says you’re ‘pro-life,’ it’s not about any need in our state,” Krogman testified.

Krogman said he was as much pro-life as anyone but asked, “How much more pro-life do we need to be?”

Ultimately, the bill passed out of committee on a 10-3 vote and will now head to the House floor for consideration.

This bill is separate from a measure put forth by Gov. Kristi Noem that would ban abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis in the state.

