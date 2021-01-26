Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Breckenridge senior hopes to study business administration

BRECKENRIDGE, MN (Dakota News Now) - Gus Hasbargen is involved in football, basketball, track, and a business club at Breckenridge High School in Minnesota. Breckenridge is about 45 miles south of Fargo, ND. Hasbargen said he’s involved in several things because he enjoys learning new things and being around his friends.

He stays up late to get his homework done after getting home from practice.

“I spend about 45 minutes a night on homework. And then it’s just like, it’s 9:30. You get home from practice, you shower, and you start working on homework and you barely get any time to talk to your mom and dad before you gotta get up and go to school the next day,” he said.

He plans on attending a college in the Twin Cities and majoring in business administration. Hasbargen hopes to eventually take over his family’s farm after he’s done with college and graduated for several years.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, he receives a $250 scholarship from Traverse Electric Cooperative, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

