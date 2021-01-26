Advertisement

Yankton City Commission votes to approve marijuana consultant contract

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At the Yankton City Commission’s town hall meeting Monday Night, commissioners unanimously approved a marijuana consultant contract.

Bill Effting will now be the marijuana consultant for the city of Yankton as the municipality prepares for the statewide legalization of both medical and recreational marijuana.

Effting is a former city manager for Frisco, Colorado. This has provided him with experience of marijuana implementation.

The Yankton city manager, Amy Leon, believes having a consultant is a logical step to prepare for this new legislation.

“The reason why we want to have a consultant to help us is that this is really new territory for the city of Yankton, really for the whole state of South Dakota. It’s not something that we want to get wrong,” said Leon.

There remains a lot of unknowns involving marijuana implementation for cities across South Dakota. A major factor will be whether they can profit from it or not.

“It’s important to understand what opportunities for revenue the city may have or may not have,” Leon said.

Consultant Effting will first meet with the city in February and will be paid on an hourly basis.

