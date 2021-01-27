34 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After two days of no new coronavirus-related deaths in South Dakota, health officials reported a new spike on Wednesday.

The Department of Health reported 34 additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 1,739. Three of the victims were in their 50s, six in their 60s, eight in their 70s, and 17 over the age of 80.

The state saw an additional 228 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, though new cases continued to be outpaced by recoveries. Active cases fell by nearly 200 to 3,238. The number of active cases has declined sharply over the past month, and is currently at its lowest level since September.

Current hospitalizations rose by nine to 161.

The number of people that have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose surpassed 60,000, rising by over 900 Wednesday to 60,272. Over 21,000 South Dakotans have received both vaccine doses required to maximize immunity.

While South Dakota remains among the states administering shots at the highest rate, several states have surpassed the state in efficiency. According to New York Times data, 7.2% of South Dakotans have received at least one shot - that’s the 6th highest percentage in the nation. The state was once among the top three. In addition, the state has administered 70% of the doses it has received - the 4th highest percentage in the country.

In a press briefing Wednesday, Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said she expects the state to see an increase in the number of doses it receives next week. The state has been receiving just over 11,000 doses over the past few weeks. Next week, she expects that to increase to 12,800.

