Aberdeen native Josh Heupel named University of Tennessee head football coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Tennessee has named Josh Heupel as the new head football coach.

Heupel was a standout quarterback for the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles. After he graduated in in 1996, he went on to play collegiality at Weber State University in Utah. He later transferred o Oklahoma, where he was a Heismen Trophy runner-up in 2000, and won a national championship with the team the following season.

After an unsuccessful two years trying to make an NFL roster, Heupel took up coaching. In 2006, he served as co-offensive coordinator for his alma mater until 2015. Then he was named assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Utah State University Aggies in 2015. After one season in Utah, he served as offensive coordinator for the University of Missouri under Barry Odom from 2016 to 2017.

Heupel went on to become head coach the University of Central Florida Knights, leading them to a Fiesta Bowl appearance in 2019, where they lost to LSU.

WVLT reports University of Tennessee officials announced Heupel as head coach Wednesday morning. The hire comes after former head coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired over NCAA violations and Phillip Fulmer retired from his position as athletic director.

Heupel is married to Dawn Heupel and they have a son, Jace, and daughter, Hannah.

Welcome to Rocky Top, @coachjoshheupel! — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) January 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.