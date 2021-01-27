Advertisement

Another Cool Day

Snow Possible this Weekend
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see clouds to the north today with some more sunshine in southern parts of the region. It’s still going to be a cool day for everyone. Highs will be in the 20s again for most. We will have the wind switch to the southeast as we go through the day. We’ll warm up through the rest of the week. We should be in the 30s for highs by the time Friday rolls around with 40s possible out west.

Heading into the weekend, we’re tracking some light snowfall for the eastern half of the area. The heaviest accumulation from this next round of snow is going to be east of the Dakota News Now viewing area and further into parts of eastern Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. We’ll be watching that carefully over the next few days and keep you updated on the track and snowfall totals we’re projecting.

Highs this weekend will be in the 30s generally so despite some precipitation we’ll still remain mild. Sunday will be cloudy, but then some sunshine returns at the beginning of next week. We’re tracking another chance for potentially more snowfall coming our way by next Wednesday and Thursday.

