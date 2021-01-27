Big night for #1 Washington, #1 Boyden-Hull and #4 SF Christian in boys hoops

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. and ROCK VALLEY, IA (Dakota News Now) -It was a big night for a pair of top-ranked boys teams. The unbeaten Washington Warriors got a big time DUNK from Tahj Two Bulls and went on to beat Brandon Valley 69-62 to keep their perfect record going.

And in Rock Valley, IA the Comets of Boyden-Hull won their 22nd straight game and improved to 15-0 this season as Tanner Teslaa scored 23 points in the 70-69 overtime win over the Rockets in a thrilling game. The Comets are the #1 in Class 2-AA in Iowa. Rock Valley lost by 18 points the first time the teams played. The Rockets are now 10-4.

