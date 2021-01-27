Advertisement

Big night for #1 Washington, #1 Boyden-Hull and #4 SF Christian in boys hoops

Top-ranked teams victorious and SFC edges Tea Area
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:15 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. and ROCK VALLEY, IA (Dakota News Now) -It was a big night for a pair of top-ranked boys teams. The unbeaten Washington Warriors got a big time DUNK from Tahj Two Bulls and went on to beat Brandon Valley 69-62 to keep their perfect record going.

And in Rock Valley, IA the Comets of Boyden-Hull won their 22nd straight game and improved to 15-0 this season as Tanner Teslaa scored 23 points in the 70-69 overtime win over the Rockets in a thrilling game. The Comets are the #1 in Class 2-AA in Iowa. Rock Valley lost by 18 points the first time the teams played. The Rockets are now 10-4.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Christopher, who graduated from Roosevelt in 2016 and went on to play for DWU, passed...
Roosevelt HS, Dakota Wesleyan coaches remember ‘positive’ player
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
The Sioux Falls community is rallying support for a local second-grade teacher and her family....
Sioux Falls schools sponsor blood drives in honor of Baby Lucas
Credit: South Dakota Broadcasters Association
UPDATE: House revives transgender bill via ‘smoke out’ rule
Sioux Falls Police Department
Man arrested after stabbing at Sioux Falls apartment

Latest News

Canton wrestlers sweep all 3 matches in quad with Howard, Vermillion and Chester
Canton wrestlers dominate in home quad against Howard, Vermillion and Chester
Top-ranked Aberdeen Central girls stay unbeaten with hard-fought win at Pierre
Top-ranked Aberdeen girls remain unbeaten after hard-fought win at Pierre
Pat Jolley still having fun after his 400th career win Monday night at Canistota
Jolley is still happy to be coaching after 400th win Monday night for Canistota
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, January 26th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, January 26th