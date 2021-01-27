Advertisement

Bill would disclose Noem’s security costs for Trump travel

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at an October campaign rally for former Pres. Donald Trump in Bangor,...
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at an October campaign rally for former Pres. Donald Trump in Bangor, Maine (file photo)(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. - A House bill endorsed by both parties seeks to disclose the security costs for Gov. Kristi Noem’s travel on behalf of former President Donald Trump’s campaign last year.

Requests for the information by The Associated Press and other media outlets have been rejected with officials citing security concerns.

Republican Rep. Taffy Howard says the proposed legislation would not only require future costs to be disclosed, but would be applied retroactively to Noem’s security costs during her travel across the country on behalf of Trump and other Republicans. 

