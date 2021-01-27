Advertisement

Cancer survivor, 72, struggling to get COVID-19 vaccination in Pa.

By WHP Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) - A 72-year-old cancer survivor from Pennsylvania is criticizing the state’s COVID-19 vaccination system, as she struggles to get an appointment.

Elaine Ludwig, a 72-year-old cancer survivor, says her family is the thing that has kept her going through the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, on the promise that she’ll be able to hold them once again. But now, she cannot get an appointment to receive her vaccine.

“I am a cancer survivor, and it jumps up here and there. Right now, I’m dealing with a little bit of lungs. I have sarcoidosis. Nothing that keeps me down too much, but I do have some medical issues,” Ludwig said.

But the 72-year-old’s medical issues, her cancer battle, are seemingly meaningless, as she struggles to make an appointment. She has spent hours on the phone, online and on the road, all in hopes of more time with her family.

“I’m pretty patient, but I am frustrated, yes. My husband was on last night. About every two to three minutes, he would go in - nothing, nothing. He thought maybe he could just catch it,” she said.

Ludwig says she has nowhere to turn and blames a lack of coordination and a system that seemingly “favors those with the right connections.”

“It doesn’t seem right that you have to know someone to get something. I don’t wanna jump out of line, and yet, I would like it,” she said.

Ludwig says she wants the state to coordinate the process better, adding that a centralized location for seniors to schedule appointments would be beneficial.

Copyright 2021 WHP via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Christopher, who graduated from Roosevelt in 2016 and went on to play for DWU, passed...
Roosevelt HS, Dakota Wesleyan coaches remember ‘positive’ player
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
The Sioux Falls community is rallying support for a local second-grade teacher and her family....
Sioux Falls schools sponsor blood drives in honor of Baby Lucas
Credit: South Dakota Broadcasters Association
UPDATE: House revives transgender bill via ‘smoke out’ rule
Sioux Falls Police Department
Man arrested after stabbing at Sioux Falls apartment

Latest News

The 72-year-old says she has nowhere to turn, blaming a lack of coordination and a system that...
Cancer survivor criticizes Pennsylvania's vaccination system as she struggles for appointment
The Obama-era health care law covers more than 23 million people through a mix of subsidized...
Biden to reopen ‘Obamacare’ markets for COVID-19 relief
Count of Unsheltered Homeless Canceled in South Dakota
Count of Unsheltered Homeless Canceled in South Dakota
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2007, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Curt Schilling pitches against the...
Baseball Hall gets no new members; Schilling 16 votes shy