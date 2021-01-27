Canton wrestlers dominate in home quad against Howard, Vermillion and Chester

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canton C-Hawks hosted a quadrangular Tuesday night and they looked very impressive with wins over Howard 54-15, Vermillion 57-24 and Chester 78-6. Vermillion won twice, beating Howard 34-31 in the best match of the night and Chester 79-6 and Howard also beat Chester 66-6.

