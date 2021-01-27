Friends raising money for DWU student who passed away

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A GoFundMe page has been set up in honor of Emmanuel Christopher, better known as Manny to many close to him. He passed away over the weekend and many are remembering him for his positivity, energy, and passion for life.

He was a football player at Roosevelt High School and went on to play at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell. After his last snap at DWU in 2019, he was a volunteer assistant coach for the Rough Riders. His coaches told Dakota News Now it was the work Manny did off the field that really made him stand out.

As of Wednesday morning, almost $17,000 was raised by the GoFundMe. Organizers said the money will be used for funeral and cemetery expenses. If there is any money left, it will go towards supporting Christopher’s family.

