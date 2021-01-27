Jolley is still happy to be coaching after 400th win Monday night for Canistota

CANISTOTA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Monday night was a big game in Canistota for head coach Pat Jolley as his Hawks beat Ethan 54-46. It was career victory #400 for the 64-year-old head coach and so far he’s not slowing down. And with a new gym that is being built, he seems likely to return for more fun after this year. And that’s good news for boys basketball fans in Canistota.

“I’ve been in it for a long time and I coaches all 4 of my sons and then I’ve continued after that. But I still have no trouble getting motivated to go to practice. I still enjoy practice, I enjoy scouting. I enjoy putting game plans together. I’ve always said I would quit if I ever got to a point where I found it difficult to get motivated. But I look forward to the start of the season every year,” says Jolley.

The Hawks are ranked 4th in this week’s Class “B” poll with 11 wins in 12 starts including Tuesday night’s win at Chester. So it looks like Pat will be adding to that win total quite a bit for the rest of this season.

