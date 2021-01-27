Advertisement

Jolley is still happy to be coaching after 400th win Monday night for Canistota

Jolley still motivated to be coaching at age 64
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:16 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANISTOTA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Monday night was a big game in Canistota for head coach Pat Jolley as his Hawks beat Ethan 54-46. It was career victory #400 for the 64-year-old head coach and so far he’s not slowing down. And with a new gym that is being built, he seems likely to return for more fun after this year. And that’s good news for boys basketball fans in Canistota.

“I’ve been in it for a long time and I coaches all 4 of my sons and then I’ve continued after that. But I still have no trouble getting motivated to go to practice. I still enjoy practice, I enjoy scouting. I enjoy putting game plans together. I’ve always said I would quit if I ever got to a point where I found it difficult to get motivated. But I look forward to the start of the season every year,” says Jolley.

The Hawks are ranked 4th in this week’s Class “B” poll with 11 wins in 12 starts including Tuesday night’s win at Chester. So it looks like Pat will be adding to that win total quite a bit for the rest of this season.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Christopher, who graduated from Roosevelt in 2016 and went on to play for DWU, passed...
Roosevelt HS, Dakota Wesleyan coaches remember ‘positive’ player
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
The Sioux Falls community is rallying support for a local second-grade teacher and her family....
Sioux Falls schools sponsor blood drives in honor of Baby Lucas
Credit: South Dakota Broadcasters Association
UPDATE: House revives transgender bill via ‘smoke out’ rule
Sioux Falls Police Department
Man arrested after stabbing at Sioux Falls apartment

Latest News

Canton wrestlers sweep all 3 matches in quad with Howard, Vermillion and Chester
Canton wrestlers dominate in home quad against Howard, Vermillion and Chester
Top-ranked Aberdeen Central girls stay unbeaten with hard-fought win at Pierre
Top-ranked Aberdeen girls remain unbeaten after hard-fought win at Pierre
Boys basketball Tuesday recap includes big wins from #1 Washington, #1 Boyden Hull and #4 SF...
Big night for #1 Washington, #1 Boyden-Hull and #4 SF Christian in boys hoops
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, January 26th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, January 26th