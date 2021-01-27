Advertisement

Kraft launches pink candy-flavored Mac & Cheese for Valentine’s Day

Kraft releases Candy Mac & Cheese in time for Valentine's Day.
Kraft releases Candy Mac & Cheese in time for Valentine's Day.(Kraft)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Looking for a Valentine’s Day dinner that will stand out from years past? Kraft has an idea for you.

The food company announced a limited-edition Candy Mac & Cheese on Wednesday.

The unusual dish is made with Kraft’s traditional Mac & Cheese, but includes a special packet that turns the noodles pink - and adds a hint of sweet candy flavor.

However, it appears the Candy edition of the dish will not be sold in stores. Instead, you can enter online for a chance to win one of 1,000 boxes being given away. All winners will receive their meal by Feb. 14.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Christopher, who graduated from Roosevelt in 2016 and went on to play for DWU, passed...
Roosevelt HS, Dakota Wesleyan coaches remember ‘positive’ player
Credit: South Dakota Broadcasters Association
UPDATE: House revives transgender bill via ‘smoke out’ rule
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls police investigating after girl hospitalized with gunshot wound
Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow: "They're trying to cancel me out."
Twitter permanently bans My Pillow CEO

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Virus will kill many more, White House projects as briefings resume
The two Avera employees administer tests at a drive-thru testing facility in Sioux Falls (file...
34 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
Listen live: South Dakota DOH officials hold briefing on COVID-19
File photo.
Minnesota officials say some health systems ignoring vaccine rollout guidance