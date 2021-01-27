Kraft launches pink candy-flavored Mac & Cheese for Valentine’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Looking for a Valentine’s Day dinner that will stand out from years past? Kraft has an idea for you.

The food company announced a limited-edition Candy Mac & Cheese on Wednesday.

The unusual dish is made with Kraft’s traditional Mac & Cheese, but includes a special packet that turns the noodles pink - and adds a hint of sweet candy flavor.

However, it appears the Candy edition of the dish will not be sold in stores. Instead, you can enter online for a chance to win one of 1,000 boxes being given away. All winners will receive their meal by Feb. 14.

