Advertisement

Man to plead guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Ty Garbin is shown in a booking photo....
FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Ty Garbin is shown in a booking photo. Garbin, one of six men charged in an alleged plot to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty to a kidnapping conspiracy, according to court document filed Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The filing was made by prosecutors ahead of Ty Garbin's appearance in federal court in Grand Rapids.(Kent County Sheriff via AP File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — One of six men charged in an alleged plot to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty to a kidnapping conspiracy, according to a court document filed Wednesday.

The filing was made by prosecutors ahead of Ty Garbin’s appearance in federal court in Grand Rapids.

The plea agreement signed by Garbin indicates that he will “fully cooperate” with investigators. There is no agreement on his sentencing guidelines.

The FBI in October said it broke up a plot to kidnap the Democratic governor by anti-government extremists upset over her coronavirus restrictions. Six people were charged in federal court while eight others were charged in state court with aiding the alleged scheme.

Garbin’s guilty plea would be a swift resolution for prosecutors, just nearly four months after the arrests.

His attorney, Mark Satawa, last fall said Garbin had no intention to carry out a kidnapping, no matter what he might have said in recorded or online conversations. A “big talk” defense had emerged as a defense strategy.

“Saying things like, ‘I hate the governor, the governor is tyrannical’ ... is not illegal, even if you’re holding a gun and running around the woods when you do it,” Satawa said in October.

The other defendants are Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta. A trial has been scheduled for March 23.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Christopher, who graduated from Roosevelt in 2016 and went on to play for DWU, passed...
Roosevelt HS, Dakota Wesleyan coaches remember ‘positive’ player
Credit: South Dakota Broadcasters Association
UPDATE: House revives transgender bill via ‘smoke out’ rule
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls police investigating after girl hospitalized with gunshot wound
Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow: "They're trying to cancel me out."
Twitter permanently bans My Pillow CEO

Latest News

Josh Heupel (file photo)
Aberdeen native Josh Heupel named University of Tennessee head football coach
Hosted by Catfish Bay, Ice Fish Fest is the largest pre-drilled ice fishing tournament in South...
Winner of Ice Fish Fest 2021 to bring home $5,000 cash prize
Gov. Kristi Noem (file photo)
Noem would support grand jury in attorney general crash case
Augustana University received a monetary gift from Midco that will be used to create a media...
Midco to give Augustana University $1.35 million