Midco to give Augustana University $1.35 million

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Midco will gift $1.35 million to Augustana University to enhance Midco’s athletics sponsorship for the college as well as create a media production center on campus.

The Midco Media Production Center will provide audio, video and music training and programming through the Avid Learning Partner program. It will also facilitate the development of a recently faculty-approved Multimedia Entrepreneurship Major. It will include state of the art equipment and a centralized control room that will improve broadcasts of athletics and the arts.

“This is another great example of finding ways to differentiate Augustana from others, and there’s not a better partner to do that with than Midco,” Josh Morton said. “Once we are up and running, our fans will appreciate the state of the art live production quality and pre-produced content as much as they appreciate the competitive excellence they’ve come to expect from our teams.” Morton is the director of athletics at Augustana.

This gift from Midco invests in Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030, the new strategic plan Augustana revealed in 2019.

“Midco is known for innovation, creative thinking, bold leadership and commitment to community — all of which are demonstrated in this celebrated new investment which advances each of the overarching strategic goals within Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030. Through this strategic partnership, we will further develop the talent pool of today and inspire the next generation of innovators to create what we cannot yet imagine,” President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin said.

A portion of the $1.35 million renews, increases and extends Midco’s sponsorship of the athletics program at the university.

