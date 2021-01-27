Advertisement

Minnesota officials say some health systems ignoring vaccine rollout guidance

By Associated Press
Jan. 27, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS - Health officials say some hospital systems around Minnesota are flouting the state and federal guidance on the hierarchy for receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

The Minnesota Department of Health has deputized large health systems to distribute the vaccine as part of a public-private partnership.

Currently the state has prioritized vaccinating people who provide in-person health care services or people living and working in congregate care settings. But at places like Mayo Clinic, HealthPartners, M Health Fairview and Allina Health, people who don’t have patient contact or who can work from home are getting vaccinated. 

