Advertisement

Noem would support grand jury in attorney general crash case

FILE- In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 file photo, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks in...
Gov. Kristi Noem (file photo)((Erin Bormett/The Argus Leader via AP))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem would support using a grand jury to decide whether charges should be filed against the state’s attorney general, who struck and killed a man along a highway in September.

Noem has been critical of the fact no decision has been made by prosecutors on whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should face criminal charges in the Sept. 12 collision that took the life of 55-year-old Joseph Boever along Highway 14 west of Highmore.

Atty. Gen. Jason Ravnsborg (file photo)
Atty. Gen. Jason Ravnsborg (file photo)

Prosecutors can use grand juries to file charges.

Ravnsborg has said he assumed he hit a deer, but that he discovered Boever’s body the next morning when he returned to the scene. Ravnsborg has said he didn’t commit a crime.

Joseph Boever (submitted photo)
Joseph Boever (submitted photo)(Submitted photo)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Christopher, who graduated from Roosevelt in 2016 and went on to play for DWU, passed...
Roosevelt HS, Dakota Wesleyan coaches remember ‘positive’ player
Credit: South Dakota Broadcasters Association
UPDATE: House revives transgender bill via ‘smoke out’ rule
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls police investigating after girl hospitalized with gunshot wound
Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow: "They're trying to cancel me out."
Twitter permanently bans My Pillow CEO

Latest News

Josh Heupel (file photo)
Aberdeen native Josh Heupel named University of Tennessee head football coach
Hosted by Catfish Bay, Ice Fish Fest is the largest pre-drilled ice fishing tournament in South...
Winner of Ice Fish Fest 2021 to bring home $5,000 cash prize
Augustana University received a monetary gift from Midco that will be used to create a media...
Midco to give Augustana University $1.35 million
Ice Fish Fest 2021
Ice Fish Fest 2021 - 6:30 am segment