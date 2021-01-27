Advertisement

One-on-one interview with Rep. Dusty Johnson

Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:54 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A lot of eyes are on Washington D.C. following the violent attacks at the capitol and the transition of power.

We’re taking a closer look at what it means for South Dakotans with the help of Congressman Dusty Johnson.

While Democrats now hold a majority in the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House, Representative Johnson says that doesn’t necessarily mean President Joe Biden will have an “easy time” passing his agenda items through Congress.

Brian Allen sat down with the congressman one-on-one to discuss the current state of the House under the new administration.

You can watch part one of our discussion above and part two below.

