Police: Sioux Falls man arrested on drug charges after crashing into snowbank

Jacob Schmidt-Hinrichs
Jacob Schmidt-Hinrichs(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing several charges after authorities say he was found slumped over in a car, then fled and crashed his vehicle when officers responded.

Twenty-five-year-old Jacob Schmidt-Hinrichs was arrested Tuesday morning, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Somebody found Schmidt-Hinrichs slumped over in a car near 25th Street and Minnesota Avenue and called police. Clemens said when officers went to check on him, he drove off at a high rate of speed.

Schmidt-Hinrichs crashed into a snowbank a few blocks away. Clemens said he crawled out a window and took off running, but police soon caught him nearby.

Clemens said when officers searched his vehicle, they found a small amount of both methamphetamine and marijuana.

Schmidt-Hinrichs faces reckless driving and drug possession charges.

