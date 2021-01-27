Police: Two charged with stealing ATM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are in custody after police say they stole an ATM from a Sioux Falls motel Wednesday.

Police say at 1 am Wednesday night, the suspects took the ATM from a motel in the 1100 block of South Lysons Avenue.

Authorities used surveillance video to identify the suspects.

28-year-old Eugene Wayne Stark and 30-year-old Samantha Dawn Leonard were charged with grand theft. Leonard was also charged with fleeing police.

Police say the stolen ATM was recovered with more arrests likely.

