Slowly Warming Up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We continue to deal with a mix of sun and clouds across our area and after colder temperatures throughout this week so far we’ll slowly warm up throughout the rest of the week. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 20′s to the east and the 30′s further west you go. We’ll once more see a mix of sun and clouds.

On Friday, expect overcast skies as highs continue to rise into the lower 30′s east and mid to upper 30′s to the west. We’ll remain dry through the rest of the work week, but then as we get into this weekend we’re tracking the return of a wintry mix.

The storm is still arriving on the west coast right now and the path of the area of low pressure will make all the difference in precipitation type. Right now, it’s looking like we’ll begin as a wintry mix and then turn into all snow by Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. Travel will likely be impacted over parts of the area. We’ll have an update on potential snowfall totals in the coming days.

Early next week, temperatures will be mild with highs in the 30′s east and some lower 40′s to the west. We’re tracking another storm system by the middle of next week which has the potential to be much stronger. This will bring colder temperatures by the end of next week and back to well below normal.

