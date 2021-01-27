South Dakota among many states experiencing mild flu season amid pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As health experts and government officials work to slow the spread and contain the Coronavirus, influenza has taken a back seat over the past year.

The most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say all 50 states have a low activity level of the flu.

According to the CDC, one year ago South Dakota had a high activity level of Influenza and the rest of the country had similar levels. However, through the first two weeks of 2021, the entire United States sits at a low activity level amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“There are a couple of different possibilities, one of them is influenza does vary from year-to-year we have big years and small years both in South Dakota and nationally. The other one, of course, is that the precautions that we’ve been taking to avoid catching COVID-19 are the same as we would use to avoid catching other respiratory viruses,” said Sanford Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Susan Hoover.

“I think all of this masking and social distancing is just as effective against the flu as it is against COVID,” Dr. David Basel of Avera Health said.

Health officials say flu season typically runs through the winter months and even throughout the end of 2020, flu activity levels remained moderate to low.

Avera and Sanford both advise getting a COVID test first if feeling flu symptoms, but in some cases, there can be a one-stop shop.

“We do have tests that can test for both COVID and influenza at the same time,” Hoover said.

“One of the three major tests that we can test for COVID also can co-test for the flu as well. Actually, a third of the time right now we are testing for influenza as well,” Basel added.

As far as what this year’s low numbers mean for the future is still unclear.

“So far, we don’t have any reason to believe influenza season won’t be as usual, which is from October to March almost every year with a few exceptions. We just don’t know,” said Hoover.

Dr. Basel with Avera warns that flu season isn’t over yet this year, he mentions it usually peaks around the end of February in South Dakota.

