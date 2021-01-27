Advertisement

South Dakota House passes transgender bill; measure now moves to Senate

Opponents of HB1076 protested outside the state Capitol Tuesday morning.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A transgender bill that was killed, then revived by the South Dakota House of Representatives is now moving on to the state Senate.

The House passed HB 1076 by a 39 to 31 vote in its general session Wednesday afternoon.

The bill would require South Dakota birth certificates to reflect biological sex. Opponents argue it discriminates against transgender people living in the state. Lawmakers supporting the bill said Wednesday that the bill is not inspired by hate, and that it is important to distinguish between men and women.

Members of the House Health and Human Services Committee voted down the bill in a 7-6 vote Tuesday morning. However, the bill’s sponsor - Rep. Fred Deutsch of Florence - revived the bill with a “smoke out” maneuver, which required support of at least one-third of all House members.

The measure now moves on to the Senate. If it is approved there, it would still need Gov. Kristi Noem’s signature to become law.

