Top-ranked Aberdeen girls remain unbeaten after hard-fought win at Pierre

Golden Eagles now 11-0 after road win at Pierre Tuesday night
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Pierre Governors were ready to pull a big upset Tuesday night on their home floor as they hosted top-ranked Aberdeen. And the Govs led by two at half-time. Caytee Williams led the way with 19 points and Remington Price had 14. But Melanie Jacobs stepped up big for legendary coach Dawn Seiler with 20 points and Abby Kopecky had 13 points and 10 assists as the Golden Eagles rallied for a 61-50 win. Then Golden Eagles are now 11-0 for the season.

