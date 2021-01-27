Winner of Ice Fish Fest 2021 to bring home $5,000 cash prize

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the region’s most anticipated ice fishing tournaments is just around the corner.

Hosted by Catfish Bay, Ice Fish Fest is the largest pre-drilled ice fishing tournament in South Dakota and will be held Saturday, January 30th.

Going on ten years now, Ice Fish Fest has become a popular event among avid fishermen, as well as those who don’t know a rod from a reel.

“It has really turned into something special,” Jim Bruns, President and Founder of Catfish Bay, said. “Not only do we get your serious angler, with serious fishing equipment, coming out, but we get single moms and sons, and we got grandpas and granddaughters, we got whole families that are making this a family event.”

Although unseasonably warm temperatures have made ice fishing difficult, and even dangerous, in some spots, Bruns says that’s not the case at Catfish Bay.

“A few weeks ago, with the weather, we were a little concerned, but things have turned around for the better with the colder weather and we got lots of good ice out here,” Bruns said.

Doubling as a fundraiser for Catfish Bay’s “Greatest Show on H2O,” this year’s event will feature more than $20,000 in prizes, including a $5,000 payout for the biggest fish.

“We’re bringing in people now from Minnesota, and Iowa, and Nebraska, and North Dakota,” Bruns said.

Filled to the brim with everything from walleye to bluegill, even if you don’t take home that first-place prize, there’s plenty to enjoy.

“We really work hard on stocking our fishery, so it gives people a chance to really have some time catching some fish, but spend some time together and just enjoy the outdoors,” Bruns said.

Online pre-registration for Ice Fish Fest ends Wednesday, January 27th at midnight. Participants can still register at the gate Saturday morning, however, it’s at an increased cost.

For more information about Ice Fish Fest 2021, or to register online, click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.