Aberdeen’s Josh Heupel hired as new Tennessee football coach

KNOXVILLE, TN (Dakota News Now) -Aberdeen native Josh Heupel is now a head football coach in the best conference in the college game. Although he takes over a program that has suffered immensely in recent years. New Athletic Director Danny White felt comfortable with his first hire. Afterall, he hired Josh to take over at Central Florida 3 years ago when Scott Frost came back to Nebraska.

The Volunteers haven’t been a factor in the Southeastern Conference much since Peyton Manning was there. But Josh feels good about the administration and the support and passion for Tennessee football and that’s why he made the tough decision to leave Central Florida. ”I think for my family and I coming here because we believed in this university, we believe in this football program, we believe in the leadership, that we have a chance in place and if it’s clearly aligned and there’s a direct correlation to that alignment and the ability for me to go do my job at the highest level,” says Heupel.

Josh was able to do that at Central Florida where his team went 28-8 in 3 years and 22-4 in the first two seasons. He Quarterbacked Oklahoma to a national championship and was offensive coordinator for the Sooners and Missouri before his first job as the main man 3 years ago at Central Florida. With Heupel at the helm, the Vols should be fun to watch. He will make $4 million a year as part of a 6-year contract.

