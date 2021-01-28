Advertisement

Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Hoops and hockey highlight the top plays
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Vermillion’s Jakob Dobney hits five three pointers in the first half on his way to 28 points and a win over Sioux Falls Christian.

Angkok Akot finishes off Washington’s win over Harrisburg.

Kylie Foss and Hillary Behrens help Brandon Valley steal a win over top ranked Harrisburg.

Baylor Scheierman’s bounce pass finds Noah Freidel in stride for a slam against UND.

Topping our list is one of the top girls hockey players in the region. Luverne sophomore Kam Van Batavia passed the 100 career goal mark over the weekend.

And those are your Billion Automotive plays of the Week.

