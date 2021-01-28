Advertisement

Dakota State women now ranked 21st in NAIA Poll

Trojans have won 11 straight
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota State (S.D.) moved up three spots in the third installment of the NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 national poll, which was released Wednesday morning from the national office.

The Trojans collected 90 more points from the previous poll, racking up 211 total points to secure the No. 21 spot in the NAIA’s Top 25 national poll. DSU was ranked No. 24 in the last poll on Jan. 13.

Campbellsville (Ky.) remains at No. 1 spot in the national poll with a 9-0 overall record and recorded 584 points. The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place, and so on through the list.

Dakota State is currently 15-3 overall record and maintains their sole possession for first place in the North Star Athletic Association standings with a 7-0 record. The Trojans won their 11th straight game Tuesday evening with a 77-47 rout at Presentation (S.D.).

DSU’s 11-game winning streak tied the school record for most consecutive victories with two other squads – 1980-81 and 1983-84 teams that dominated the former South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference (SDIC). The Trojans also had won 20 times in the last 22 games against members of the North Star Athletic Association, including non-conference and postseason contests dating back to last season.

Dakota State returns home Friday evening for a make-up North Star contest with Viterbo (Wis.) from Dec. 11. Tip-off from the DSU Fieldhouse is set for 5:30 p.m. in Madison.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Christopher, who graduated from Roosevelt in 2016 and went on to play for DWU, passed...
Roosevelt HS, Dakota Wesleyan coaches remember ‘positive’ player
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Credit: South Dakota Broadcasters Association
UPDATE: House revives transgender bill via ‘smoke out’ rule
Jacob Schmidt-Hinrichs
Police: Sioux Falls man arrested on drug charges after crashing into snowbank
Emmanuel Christopher, who graduated from Roosevelt in 2016 and went on to play for DWU, passed...
Friends raising money for DWU student who passed away

Latest News

Aberdeen's Josh Heupel is new Tennessee Football Coach
Aberdeen’s Josh Heupel hired as new Tennessee football coach
Wings keep winning at The Odde with 3-1 victory over Minot
Wings look to extend NAHL dominance against Minot at The Odde Wednesday night
Northwestern sweeps Dordt and DWU men win at Briar Cliff in GPAC hoops
GPAC basketball recap with highlights from Northwestern vs. Dordt doubleheader and DWU men at Briar Cliff
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, January 27th
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, January 27th