Dakota State women now ranked 21st in NAIA Poll

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota State (S.D.) moved up three spots in the third installment of the NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 national poll, which was released Wednesday morning from the national office.

The Trojans collected 90 more points from the previous poll, racking up 211 total points to secure the No. 21 spot in the NAIA’s Top 25 national poll. DSU was ranked No. 24 in the last poll on Jan. 13.

Campbellsville (Ky.) remains at No. 1 spot in the national poll with a 9-0 overall record and recorded 584 points. The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place, and so on through the list.

Dakota State is currently 15-3 overall record and maintains their sole possession for first place in the North Star Athletic Association standings with a 7-0 record. The Trojans won their 11th straight game Tuesday evening with a 77-47 rout at Presentation (S.D.).

DSU’s 11-game winning streak tied the school record for most consecutive victories with two other squads – 1980-81 and 1983-84 teams that dominated the former South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference (SDIC). The Trojans also had won 20 times in the last 22 games against members of the North Star Athletic Association, including non-conference and postseason contests dating back to last season.

Dakota State returns home Friday evening for a make-up North Star contest with Viterbo (Wis.) from Dec. 11. Tip-off from the DSU Fieldhouse is set for 5:30 p.m. in Madison.

